Watch: Life Jackets On, Bus Passengers Pulled Out Of Flooded Delhi Underpass

Passengers stuck inside a bus under the flooded Kodia Bridge underpass in Delhi's Kishanganj were pulled out by police and rescue teams on Friday. The bus was stranded under the bridge for over two hours due to severe flooding after heavy rain in the national capital.

Visuals from the spot show passengers swimming to safety from the submerged bus as policemen and rescue workers used ropes to help them. The passengers were made to wear life jackets as rescue workers helped them cross the flooded road one by one while clinging to the ropes under the bridge.

The Kodia Bridge connects the Delhi Junction Railway Station in Chandni Chowk and Kashmiri Gate

Heavy rain inundated several roads across Delhi-NCR even as it brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave that swept the city over the last month. Waterlogging affected traffic movement and forced people to wade through knee-high water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall ending at 8.30 am today. According to statistics, it marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded. The city had on June 28, 1936 recorded 235.5mm rainfall.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. As per the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident that took place at around 5.30 am this morning.