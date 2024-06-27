Heavy Rain In Delhi Brings Some Relief From Intense Heat

Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi by the end of this week

Parts of Delhi today received heavy rain, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions. Visuals shared by the news agency ANI showed heavy downpours in Munirka, Sarita Vihar, and other parts of the national capital with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat.



Visuals from Sarita Vihar area.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours," the IMD said in a post on X at 7:30 AM.

The weather agency also predicted rain over Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram.

Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

The much-awaited rain came after Delhi and other parts of north India witnessed weeks of intense spells of heatwave.

Delhi had been reeling from the sweltering heat and has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD predicted that Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures today would be around 38 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, had recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The monsoon could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, a private weather agency forecast on Wednesday.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, "The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30."

The IMD, however, has not shared any details of when the monsoon current is likely to enter the capital.

The monsoon current typically enters the city between June 27 and June 29. Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30.