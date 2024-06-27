Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Delhi By End Of This Week: Report

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

The monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions, a private weather agency forecast on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, not shared any details of when the monsoon current is likely to enter the national capital.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, "The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30." The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The city's weather has changed due to the effect of a western disturbance, resulting in a drop in the maximum temperature. Delhi has been receiving pre-monsoon showers, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.

Delhi had been reeling from sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

