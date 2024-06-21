Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Gurugram Brings Some Relief From Record Heat

Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall today amid an intense spell of heatwave. Visuals from the RK Puram area showed rain lashing the streets, providing a welcome change from the scorching conditions that have gripped the region. Similar scenes were witnessed in other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), with Haryana's Gurugram also experiencing a downpour.

#WATCH | Delhi: Slight respite from the sizzling heatwave; rain lashes parts of national capital



The day began with a partly cloudy sky in Delhi, and the minimum temperature settled at a relatively normal 28.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met office also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain in certain parts of the city later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 157 at 9 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

