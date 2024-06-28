Video: Delhi BJP Councillor 'Rows Boat' On Road Amid Severe Waterlogging

Delhi BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat.

As heavy rain through the night submerged large parts of Delhi this morning, a politician was seen rowing an inflatable boat on a flooded street. It was a show of protest against the "collapsing" infrastructure, Delhi BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi said.

Mr Negi, a resident of Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, demonstrated how bad the flooding was in the locality, and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

"...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar is submerged," said the BJP leader, pausing his frantic "rowing" to speak to news agency ANI.

Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rain this morning which caused waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

Delhi Traffic Police has put out an update stating that traffic has been affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. It urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that due to heavy rains, entry/exit has been closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. "Shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was lifted up by his staff members to his car as the area outside his house was flooded with water as he left for the ongoing Parliament session.

In the video, Mr Yadav can be seen being helped by members of his staff and others to his car in the Lodi Estate Area as the area around his residence was completely submerged.