Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory On Traffic Diversions After Heavy Rain

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Wednesday regarding heavy traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg due to severe waterlogging at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

The advisory issued mentioned the diversion point as Chandgi Ram Akhara. Traffic diversions were made effective by the police.

Earlier today, visuals showed severe waterlogging in several areas of Delhi-NCR, including the Zakhira underpass, NH-24 highway, Moti Bagh, Tughlaq road, Akshardham flyover, and RK Puram.

Delhi recorded 108 mm of heavy rain till 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Earlier, on Monday, Delhi had witnessed a sudden weather change as heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28. A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

However, due to the rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of Noida villages, situated along the riverbanks.

These villagers experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

Previously, on July 21, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the coming week.

The weather department also informed that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month, 70 roads and 51 water supply schemes were hampered due to the heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, 84 electricity supply schemes were disrupted due to the weather conditions in the region.

