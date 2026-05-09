Delhi Public Transport Drivers' Strike Begins With Partial Shutdown

Horns blared less frequently on Thursday as thousands of truckers, cab and autorickshaw drivers launched a three-day strike against what they call "anti-transport" policies in the Delhi-NCR region. While the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) had promised a near-total shutdown, the streets told a more mixed story - many vehicles kept moving, but pockets of defiance and parked fleets sent a clear message: the industry is under pressure and unwilling to stay silent.

At Ramlila Ground and Anand Vihar, Kashmere Gate Bus Terminus in central Delhi, rows of stationary trucks and autorickshaws stood like silent sentinels under the harsh May sun. Nearby, at the Uttar Pradesh border in Apsara, groups of transport workers huddled together, waving placards and urging passing vehicles to join the protest. The symbolic show of unity aimed to build momentum for the remaining days of the strike till Saturday.

The AIMTC, representing nearly 95 lakh truckers and 26 lakh bus and taxi operators, claimed "massive support" across Delhi-NCR. Organisers pointed to a dramatic drop in truck entries into Delhi - just 100-200 on the first day compared to the usual 70,000 - as proof of their impact.

"This strike is not against the people of Delhi. We are targeting policies that are suffocating the transport sector. Small operators and drivers are being pushed into financial distress with rising fuel costs, steep hikes in Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), and arbitrary restrictions," Harish Sabherwal, president of the AIMTC, told NDTV.

Sabherwal demanded immediate government intervention. "We want a rollback of indiscriminate ECC increases. BS-VI vehicles should be exempted, and empty trucks or those carrying essential commodities must not be burdened. The ECC should only apply to transit vehicles, as was the original intent of the Supreme Court. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is meeting us this afternoon, and we hope for concrete assurances."

However, the meeting with the government was not a total success so the union said that it will continue with the strike.

Despite the partial participation, the protest highlighted deep frustrations. ECC collections crossed Rs 1,500 crore in 2024, yet transporters allege that funds meant for pollution control and transport welfare remain largely unutilised, in violation of high court directives.

"They collect money in the name of the environment but where is the transparency? How is this revenue-focused taxation actually reducing pollution?" Sabherwal said.

At the ground level, cab and auto drivers voiced their own set of grievances, linking fuel prices hike, the cess and restrictions to shrinking incomes. Rajesh Kumar, a taxi driver who joined the protest at Anand Vihar, said, "Every day the costs are going up - fuel, maintenance. Passengers already bargain hard. We are demanding the government revise the fares immediately so we can survive. Without a fare hike, these policies will finish us."

Several protesting taxi and auto drivers looked exhausted. The desperation was evident after long hours on the road.

"Taxi fares have been sealed since 2013. With inflation, skyrocketing fuel costs, heavy traffic penalties, and the huge share we pay to aggregators, we are barely left with enough to feed ourselves and our families after driving 14 to 18 hours every single day. We get no weekly off, no social security, nothing," an elderly driver, Ashok, said.

Another autorickshaw operator Rohit added, "We are hoping for a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor to finally hear our grievances and implement pending court directions. Without a revision in fares, these policies will finish small drivers like us. How long can we survive like this?"

Suresh Yadav, who drives an autorickshaw, said and broke down: "We are not asking for charity. Just fair fares that match today's reality. If they keep squeezing us like this, soon no one will be left to drive these vehicles. Families are struggling, how do we pay to feed our children?"

The strike opposes the impending ban on BS-IV vehicles from November 2026 and other curbs on commercial vehicles by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Transporters argue these measures ignore practical realities and threaten livelihoods without delivering cleaner air.

Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara said BS4 trucks are not extremely dirty and should not be scrapped suddenly; it hurts transporters.

"They pollute more than BS6, but the difference is smaller in city traffic. Better to set proper low-speed norms than ban them outright," he said.