Delhi Police Busts 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Racket, 3 Arrested

Delhi Police's Cyber South unit has dismantled an organised cyber fraud network that duped people through the "digital arrest" scam by impersonating law enforcement officers. Three suspected members of the racket were arrested during coordinated raids in West Bengal, exposing a network that provided logistical support to cybercriminals involved in online financial fraud.

While speaking to NDTV, a senior officer said that the arrests were made during the investigation of a complaint filed by a woman who claimed she was cheated of Rs 7.22 lakh after being threatened by fraudsters posing as officials from the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to investigators, the victim was kept on continuous WhatsApp video calls and intimidated with the threat of legal action. Under pressure, she transferred the money through RTGS to accounts provided by the callers.

After registering a case at Cyber South Police Station, investigators analysed banking transactions and digital evidence to trace the movement of the defrauded funds. Police found that the money was initially transferred to a bank account in West Bengal before being routed through multiple accounts in an apparent attempt to hide its origin and complicate the financial trail.

Technical surveillance and financial analysis led police teams to South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts in West Bengal, where three accused-Samiran Roy, Prince Shaw and Samar Chatterjee-were arrested.

During the operation, police seized six mobile phones, one laptop, 18 debit and credit cards, 15 SIM cards, along with banking documents and other materials believed to be connected to the alleged fraud.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested men were allegedly responsible for arranging mule bank accounts, SIM cards and banking credentials that enabled cyber fraudsters to receive, transfer and conceal illegally obtained money. Such accounts are commonly used to layer transactions and make it difficult for investigators to trace the proceeds of crime.

Investigators are also examining whether the arrested accused were part of a larger organised syndicate with links beyond India. Preliminary findings suggest possible connections with international cyber fraud networks, and further investigation is underway to identify additional members, financial beneficiaries and others who may have assisted the operation.