Non-Bailable Warrant Sought Against BSP Leader's Son In Delhi Hotel Case

The accused Ashish Pandey's brother, Ritesh Pandey, is also a lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against the son of a former BSP parliamentarian for allegedly brandishing a gun at two people and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel, a video of which went viral on social media, the police said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also sent a show-cause notice to the The Hyatt Regency for alleged negligence in the matter.

The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP lawmaker Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a legislator in Uttar Pradesh.