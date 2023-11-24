Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Highlights '2-3 Factors' For Rising Pollution

Delhi's air quality continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday conducted a meeting on increasing pollution in the city despite fewer incidents of stubble burning and pointed out two factors behind it.

Gopal Rai held a meeting with the officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) today.

"Some increase in the pollution of Delhi has been noted. We had a meeting regarding it. The incidents of stubble burning are very few now, and the level of pollution is still increasing. Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution's contribution is 36%. The second factor is biomass burning. We made some major decisions after seeing this. To control vehicle pollution, we issued the rules of GRAP 3. To control biomass burning, we have directed the related organisations to monitor this especially. especially the MCD, Revenue, DDA, and NDMC, are being given this direction for the fires that are breaking out at various places in the parks," Gopal Rai said.

He further said that for the next two days, the situation will remain the same which can improve after November 27.

"Biomass burning will increase as the winter increases. Third, we also discussed the future situation. For the next two days, it is expected that the situation will remain the same. It is possible after November 27 that there will be light rain and the speed of the wind will increase," Gopal Rai added.

The air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at over 350 in several areas, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

The overall AQI for the Capital was recorded at 388 at 7.55 am on Friday.

However, as per the pollution numbers recorded on Friday, the air quality did see a marginal improvement from the 'severe' category to 'very poor,' across several areas of the national capital, but continued to remain hazardous for residents.

