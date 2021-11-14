Delhi Man Stalked Cousin's Wife, Shared Morphed Photos From Instagram

The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized from his possession, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing the wife of his cousin on social media over a personal dispute, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Hiten, a resident of Jagat Pur Pusta, they said.

A complaint was received from a woman alleging that she was being stalked by someone for the last six to eight months through her Instagram account and using her photographs downloaded from social media, a senior police officer said.

The user had also morphed her photos with vulgar photographs and shared them with the woman to defame her socially. The complainant said similar messages were also forwarded to the friends of her husband due to which she was in mental trauma, the officer said.

During investigation, details of the account were sought from Instagram. On the basis of IP addresses, the location of the numbers was zeroed in. Later, police nabbed Hiten on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized from his possession, police said.

