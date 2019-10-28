Delhi Man Gets 5 Years In Jail For Acid Attack, Sexual Harassment

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man (Representational)

A Delhi court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to five years in prison for throwing acid at a woman after making indecent remarks and obscene gestures at her.

The court held Parmod, a resident of Delhi's Mangolpuri, guilty of sexual harassment and throwing acid at the 22-year old woman in March 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

"In view of my above discussion, I hereby hold that in so far as the charges under Section 354A and 326B IPC (Indian Penal Code) against the accused Parmod is concerned, the same stands established and proved and hence, accused Parmod is hereby held guilty for the said offences," the judge said.

The court took the survivor's testimony into consideration before pronouncing the verdict.

On March 13, 2017, Parmod, along with another friend, had made lewd remarks and obscene gestures at the survivor who was standing on the balcony of her house while talking on the phone.

After a while, Parmod hurled a bottle of acid at her which splashed on the stairs of the balcony and some of it also fell on her feet.

The court acquitted Parmod's friend as the prosecution failed to provide any substantial evidence against him.

During the trial, he had claimed innocence and denied all charges against.

