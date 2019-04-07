Delhi Man Allegedly Gave Liquor To 3-Year-Old When She Would Cry For Food

The 3-year-old girl has been rescued by the Delhi Commission For Women (Representational)

The Delhi Commission For Women has rescued a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly neglected by her alcoholic father and was found lying in her excreta.

The child was admitted to a hospital where doctors found the child's private parts severely infected due to dirty diapers and poor hygiene, the commission said.

Neighbours alleged the father would give the girl liquor in her milk bottle when she would cry for food.

On receiving a complaint on its 181 helpline, the Delhi Commission for Women rescued a three-year-old girl from a room in Prem Nagar on Friday, officials said.

The caller said the girl had not been fed for three days by her father.

