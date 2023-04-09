5 Gunmen Sent For Attack Fire At Wrong Residence In Delhi, Arrested

No one was injured in the firing, the police informed.

A firing incident was reported at Kabir Nagar area in the Welcome police station area of the national capital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, around 1.10 am, Delhi Police informed on Sunday, adding that 5 persons fired several shots outside a house in Kabir Nagar.

No one was injured in the firing, the police informed further, all 5 persons involved in the firing incident were apprehended.

A case was registered under IPC sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station.

The arrested accused were identified as Abdullah, Yasin, Zubair, Zoaib and Istkar, police said.

According to the police, Yasin, who was out on bail, had been lodged with Arbaz and Akib, both members of the Irfan Chhenu gang, in cell number 11 of Delhi's Mandoli jail.

The sleuths further informed that Arbaz and Akib were beaten up in their cell by Swaraj Singh, the head warden of the Mandoli jail.

Arbaz later plotted a revenge attack on head warden's residence in Kabir Nagar, the police said, adding that Yasin (22), walked out of jail on April 7.

According to the police, Arbaz met Abdullah (22), Zoaib (19), Istkar (22), Misbah, Zubair (21) and Fardeen, the last of whom provided a pistol, 6 rounds of ammunition, a 'katta' (countrymade firearm) along with 3 rounds of ammunition.

Misbah and Zoaib carried their own firearms, the sleuths added.

Yasin, Abdullah and Misbah travelled on one motorcycle, while Zoaib and Istkar were riding on another, police said, adding that they reached Kabir Nagar at 1 am. They sent Zubair inside the Kabir Nagar colony to identify the head warden's residence.

Zubair returned soon after surveying the house and explained the layout to the attackers, police said, adding that he informed further that there were two street dogs outside the residence.

Yasin, Abdullah, Misbah, Zoaib and Istkar then proceeded to the residence but stopped outside after spotting the two dogs. They fired about 10 rounds in the air and at the iron gate of the house before fleeing the spot, police said.

Inadvertently, however, instead of firing at Head Warden's house at C-4/14, they ended up firing outside another house, which goes by the address C-4/6, police said, adding that they mistook the house as that of the head warden's as the two stray dogs were, by then, loitering outside the other house.

The owner of C-4/6, whom the police identified as 32-year-old Asif, had absolutely no clue why his house was fired upon by the attackers. Two live rounds and 4 empty shells were found on the road outside his house, police informed.

Subsequently, over the course of the investigation, the police nabbed all five accused in the firing incident.

The police said they also recovered 3 pistols, 1 katta, and 10 rounds of ammunition. Both motorcycles on which the attackers arrived in the area were also recovered and impounded.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

