Case Filed Against Delhi 5-Star Hotel After Woman Alleges Food Poisoning

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Monday against a five-star luxury hotel, located at New Delhi's Barakhamba Road, after a woman alleged that she fell ill after consuming food there.

A PCR call was received from the 33-year-old woman, and based on her statements, the FIR was registered under Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

She alleged that the hotel served her food that caused food poisoning, after which she felt unwell. The woman also told police that she was confined to her room and sought immediate help.

A police team, including a woman sub-inspector, rushed to the room on the 12th floor of the hotel and after no one responded to repeated knocks, the door was opened with the help of the hotel's master key in the presence of staff, the FIR stated.

The caller was identified as a resident of Prasad Nagar in Delhi. She told police that she checked into the hotel on January 20 and had a booking till January 31.

On January 24, the woman ordered food through room service from one of the hotel's restaurants, and after eating, she began experiencing severe discomfort, police said.

She was immediately shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital for treatment, and doctors have kept her under observation, they added.

A crime team inspected the room and seized 16 exhibits, including suspected food items and liquids, which were sealed and taken into police custody for further examination.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of her illness, police said.

