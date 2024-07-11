Delhi Gym Owner Stabbed To Death, Attacked 21 Times On Face

Sumit Chaudhary was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension

A 28-year-old gym owner was stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, also ran a tour and travel business and was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension late on Wednesday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Chaudhary was sitting outside his house when he got into a spat with three-four men. The men attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck, chest and abdomen. There were more than 21 stab wounds on his face.

Chaudhary was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and was out on bail, the DCP said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, he said.

Chaudhary is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

