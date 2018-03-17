Delhi Government Officials Agree To Hold Meetings With AAP Ministers Anshu Prakash and other senior IAS officers had recently decided to attend cabinet meetings to ensure that people's works are not affected.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash at a "march for dignity" following the alleged assault on him New Delhi: Softening its stand on the Chief Secretary assault issue, a forum of Delhi government employees today decided that officials will attend meetings called by AAP ministers in connection with the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.



Since the



"In view of the Assembly Session, members of Joint Forum reiterated to work for the people and will attend to all duties via a vis Assembly proceedings including physical presence where necessitated," a statement issued by the Joint Forum of Delhi government employees said.



Anshu Prakash and other senior IAS officers had recently decided to attend cabinet meetings to ensure that people's works are not affected.



Before a cabinet meeting on February 27, the chief secretary had written to Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he and his fellow officers would attend the meeting of council of ministers on the budget session only on the assumption of officer's security.



"Will attend the meeting on the assumption that chief minister will ensure there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers," Mr Prakash had said in the letter.



In solidarity with the Chief Secretary, all officials have been observing a five-minute silence during lunch time.



There are around 70 IAS and 450 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers working with the Delhi government.



Softening its stand on the Chief Secretary assault issue, a forum of Delhi government employees today decided that officials will attend meetings called by AAP ministers in connection with the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.Since the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence last month, all officials including IAS and DANICS officers have been boycotting meetings with cabinet ministers and maintaining written communication with them."In view of the Assembly Session, members of Joint Forum reiterated to work for the people and will attend to all duties via a vis Assembly proceedings including physical presence where necessitated," a statement issued by the Joint Forum of Delhi government employees said.Anshu Prakash and other senior IAS officers had recently decided to attend cabinet meetings to ensure that people's works are not affected.Before a cabinet meeting on February 27, the chief secretary had written to Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he and his fellow officers would attend the meeting of council of ministers on the budget session only on the assumption of officer's security."Will attend the meeting on the assumption that chief minister will ensure there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers," Mr Prakash had said in the letter. In solidarity with the Chief Secretary, all officials have been observing a five-minute silence during lunch time.There are around 70 IAS and 450 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers working with the Delhi government.