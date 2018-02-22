'No Meetings Till You Apologise,' Delhi Bureaucrats Tell Arvind Kejriwal

The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced on Tuesday after Mr Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister's residence.
In a meeting on Wednesday, around 200 officers resolved that no official would attend meetings called by the chief minister and his ministers till Mr Kejriwal apologises for the incident.
Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action.
"In today's meeting, all officers were on the same page that bureaucrats are feeling themselves 'unsafe'," an official said.
"DASS, DANICS, IAS and other associations of Delhi government employees formed a coordination committee comprising of representatives of all associations. It was decided to continue peaceful protest against alleged assault of Prakash and work only through formal channels of communication," a statement issued by the associations stated.
Two AAP lawmakers, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, were arrested following the alleged incident. The party has said that it is being "hounded", adding that there is no evidence to back up Mr Prakash's claims.