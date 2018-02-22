"No Meetings Till You Apologise," Delhi Bureaucrats Tell Arvind Kejriwal The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced on Tuesday after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's home New Delhi: Delhi government bureaucrats reiterated on Wednesday that they would continue to boycott meetings called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues till he apologises for the



The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced on Tuesday after Mr Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister's residence.



In a meeting on Wednesday, around 200 officers resolved that no official would attend meetings called by the chief minister and his ministers till Mr Kejriwal apologises for the incident.



Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action.



"In today's meeting, all officers were on the same page that bureaucrats are feeling themselves 'unsafe'," an official said.



"DASS, DANICS, IAS and other associations of Delhi government employees formed a coordination committee comprising of representatives of all associations. It was decided to continue peaceful protest against alleged assault of Prakash and work only through formal channels of communication," a statement issued by the associations stated.



The associations in a meeting on Tuesday had passed a resolution, saying they would, however, maintain written communications with AAP ministers to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery.



Two AAP lawmakers, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan,



Delhi government bureaucrats reiterated on Wednesday that they would continue to boycott meetings called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues till he apologises for the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.The boycott by the bureaucrats was announced on Tuesday after Mr Prakash was allegedly assaulted on Monday night by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister's residence.In a meeting on Wednesday, around 200 officers resolved that no official would attend meetings called by the chief minister and his ministers till Mr Kejriwal apologises for the incident.Officers from the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) and DSSS (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) associations also discussed the future course of action."In today's meeting, all officers were on the same page that bureaucrats are feeling themselves 'unsafe'," an official said."DASS, DANICS, IAS and other associations of Delhi government employees formed a coordination committee comprising of representatives of all associations. It was decided to continue peaceful protest against alleged assault of Prakash and work only through formal channels of communication," a statement issued by the associations stated. The associations in a meeting on Tuesday had passed a resolution, saying they would, however, maintain written communications with AAP ministers to ensure there was no disruption in public service delivery.Two AAP lawmakers, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, were arrested following the alleged incident. The party has said that it is being "hounded", adding that there is no evidence to back up Mr Prakash's claims.