AAP Lawmaker Arrested For Alleged Assault Of Top Bureaucrat: 10 Points

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had accused two AAP lawmakers of assaulting him.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party today said it was being "hounded" as the police arrested one of its lawmakers and another surrendered over the alleged assault of Delhi's top bureaucrat at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that on Monday night, he was beaten and abused by Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan after being called for a meeting. The allegations have sparked an unprecedented confrontation between Delhi's ruling party and bureaucrats, who have declared that they will not attend any meeting unless Mr Kejriwal apologises for the alleged assault.