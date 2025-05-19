AAP's Raghav Chadha Invited As Keynote Speaker At Asian Leadership Conference

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, scheduled to be held for two days, on May 21 and 22, in Seoul, South Korea.

"It is an honour to represent India and its youth in a forum that brings together visionaries from across the globe. Asia today stands at the cusp of transformation, and I look forward to sharing India's perspective on leadership, resilience, and inclusive prosperity," Mr Chadha said in a press statement.

The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership, referred to as the "Davos of the East", is widely recognised as Asia's premier platform for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

Former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, among others, have graced past editions of the conference. Raghav Chadha will join this list of names as a speaker and attendee this time.

Mr Chadha will be sharing the global stage with various personalities, including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President & CEO of The Asia Foundation, Laurel E. Miller, former Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, among others.

"I'm ecstatic to participate alongside such celebrated global leaders like Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo, and Laura Lacey. It's a unique opportunity to present the India story - of innovation, youth leadership, democratic resilience, and global cooperation - on one of Asia's most respected stages," he added.

The theme for ALC 2025, "The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity," marks a historic moment as Korea commemorates the 80th anniversary of its liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. The event will explore strategies to build resilience in the face of the poly-crisis era, including health, climate, and geopolitical conflict.

Raghav Chadha has been invited to speak on various topics, including 'New Political Vanguard: Young Leaders Reshaping Governance in Asia', where he will share his vision and blueprint for how the youth can participate in politics.

