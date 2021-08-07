Delhi Gets 2 Lakh Vaccine Doses, Stock Rises To 8.81 Lakh Jabs

Delhi's current daily vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses (File)

With the addition of two lakh vaccine doses, Delhi now has over 8.81 lakh jabs that would last for eight days, the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin showed today.

According to the bulletin, 83,833 vaccines were administered in the city on Friday, of which 59,824 were first doses and 34,009, second ones.

So far, 1,05,59,669 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, include 28,75,599 second jabs.

Of the two lakh vaccine doses provided to Delhi on Friday, 1.5 lakh are Covishield doses and 50,000 Covaxin. The city's current stock is 8,81,320, the bulletin stated.

Delhi's current daily vaccination capacity stands at 1,75,539 doses.