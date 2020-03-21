Delhi Couple Taken Off Rajdhani Train After Passengers Spot Quarantine Stamp

The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital.

A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark - authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases - on the husband's hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.

The train was briefly stopped and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.

2 passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be travelling on Rajdhani train between Bengaluru & Delhi today. They were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitised.



Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.