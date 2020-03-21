Delhi Couple Taken Off Rajdhani Train After Passengers Spot Quarantine Stamp

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.

Delhi Couple Taken Off Rajdhani Train After Passengers Spot Quarantine Stamp

The train was briefly detained and the couple was taken to a hospital.

New Delhi:

A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers observed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said Saturday.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning.

When the train reached Kazipet in Telangana at 9:45 am a co-passenger noticed the quarantine mark - authorities are putting on suspected coronavirus cases - on the husband's hand when he was washing his hands. Other co-passengers then informed the TTE on board the train, the national transporter said.

The train was briefly stopped and the couple was taken to a hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.

The air conditioning was also switched off.

The train left for its destination at 11.30 am. 

Comments
CoronavirusRajdhani trainCoronavirus Pandemic

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter