'Historic Day For Mizoram As State Enters Country's Railway Map': Chief Minister Lalduhoma

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said it was a historic day as the state entered the country's railway map, which will have a far-reaching impact as it bridges the dreams and reality between the state and Bharat.

He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

"Today is a historic day for our state. It marks a new chapter in our journey towards progress....The railway projects are not just infrastructure; they are investments in our children's future, in the dignity of our citizens and in the economic resilience of our state. The impact of these projects will be far-reaching, bridging dreams and reality between Mizoram and Bharat," Mr Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister said the 51.38 km-long railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence.

"This railway line is more than a feat of engineering, it is a symbol of inclusion, national integration and of the shared aspirations of our people. It brings Mizoram closure to the rest of India and India closure to the heart of Mizoram. The 51.38 km stretch includes some of the most difficult terrains in the country," Mr Lalduhoma asserted.

He said the Prime Minister's presence in the state is a powerful symbol of his unwavering commitment to the development of the North East and inclusive, connected India.

"We are grateful for the inauguration of several other key projects that touched the hearts of our communities....We are proud to have worked closely with the Central government to bring this development to life ....We place on record our sincere appreciation not only for the projects but also for the way you and your colleagues have consistently lent a listening ear to our concerns,” he said.

The CM said, “Your willingness to understand our hearts has not gone unnoticed. It has strengthened our trust in cooperative federalism. Mizoram values this partnership built on empathy, responsiveness and mutual respect, and we look forward to nurturing it further in the years ahead," he emphasised.

Mr Lalduhoma said that the PM's guiding principles of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas' will result in a stronger and more connected Mizoram.

He said the railway board, engineers, and local communities made the projects possible and built "a lifeline for Mizoram".

The CM also paid tributes to workers who lost their lives when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the state in August 2023.

"They did not just build bridges and tunnels. They laid down their lives in the service of a vision larger than themselves. We offer deepest condolences to their families," he said.

