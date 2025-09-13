'Complex Project, Worked Differently': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mizoram's First Train Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram on Saturday to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line and flag off the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, which is scheduled to start its weekly services starting September 19.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the challenges overcome by the Indian Railway to complete this project.

Congratulating the people of Mizoram on the new railway line, Mr Vaishnaw said, "Our wishes to the people of Mizoram. It was because of the prime minister's pledge that Mizoram got connected to the railway network."

"It was an important and difficult project dealing with deep valleys and the Himalayan geology. It was a complex project that has been completed," he added.

The event will also see the launch of several new trains. "From Saturday, one Rajdhani Express, one tri-weekly express for Kolkata, and a daily Mizoram express for Guwahati will be run on this route. That will be beneficial for everyone," the railway minister stated. Additionally, a cargo train for goods transport will commence operations from Sairang on Sunday.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line passes through steep hills, deep gorges, and dense forests, with 45 tunnels en route, spanning over 12 km, and over 130 bridges - 55 major and 87 minor bridges.

Another highlight of this route is India's second-highest railway bridge, Bridge No. 144, standing at 114 meters - 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar.

Mr Vaishnaw, highlighting the project's technical challenges, said, "This part of the Northeast comes under seismic zone V. Keeping that in mind, we had to work here in a different way, with proper designs. The highest bridge on this railway line is taller than the Qutub Minar."

He also announced that a Vande Bharat train will soon operate on this route, further strengthening connectivity in the Northeast.

Once operational, the new line will cut travel time between Aizawl and Guwahati from 16 hours by road to just 12 hours by train and between Aizawl and Silchar from nearly 7 hours by road to just 3 hours, officials said.

