Mizoram Chief Minister Reprimanded By Poll Body For Violating Election Code

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reprimanded Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma for "violation" of the model code of conduct (MCC) while canvassing votes for his party in the Dampa assembly bypoll, an official said on Monday.

The ECI, after perusing the analysis from the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) along with the explanation from the president of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party, Lalliansawta, found the latter's reply to be "unacceptable", the official said.

In a letter sent to the Mizoram CEO on Saturday, the Election Commission said, "The impugned statement made by Lalduhoma is condemned".

"The President of ZPM party is directed to sensitise all star campaigners of the party to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct," the poll panel said.

It also warned ZPM star campaigners should not make a statement or appear to make a statement that disturbs or appears to disturb the level playing field of conduct of elections or create doubts in the minds of electors about the integrity of the electoral process, an official said.

"Star campaigners should also exercise caution in future while making public utterances as the spirit of the model code of conduct requires public servants, including ministers, to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process," the poll panel said.

Main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) recently complained with the state joint chief electoral officer alleging that the chief minister, during the campaign kick-off by the ruling ZPM party at West Phaileng village on October 21 announced that a new project of water supply by constructing a dam in Reiek village at the cost of Rs 770 crore to feed Reiek and nearby 14 other villages will be taken up.

Besides, the MNF also submitted a complaint against the adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, alleging that Chinzah organised free health clinics at Parvatui and Phulpui West villages and distributed large amounts of medicines free of cost on October 17.

Another complaint was submitted on Thursday by the legal board of the MNF, accusing Lalduhoma of again violating the MCC by allegedly making provocative statements, which may trigger communal tension, and abusing his official position to intimidate voters.

Mizoram CEO Lalrozama told PTI that the election department has sought an explanation from the ZPM over the fresh complaint, and the matter will be referred to the Election Commission along with the analysis of the CEO's office and the ZPM's explanation..

The polling for the Dampa assembly bypoll will be held on November 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)