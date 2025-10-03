Man's Rs 5,500 First-Class Tejas Rajdhani Journey Goes Viral, Sparks Online Debate

A video documenting a first-class journey on the Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express has gone viral on social media, showcasing the luxury, comfort, and service offered on one of India's fastest and most premium trains.

Shared on Instagram by content creator Akshay Malhotra, the video offers a detailed view of his First AC experience, which cost him Rs 5,500. The fare included a private cabin, fresh linen, pillows, a mirror, a newspaper, and access to various onboard services.

The video begins with Malhotra being welcomed with mango juice, followed by tea, snacks, and kachori. As the journey progressed, he explored the onboard shower facility, equipped with a geyser, hand shower, towel, and essential toiletries.

The food offerings were a highlight. Malhotra was served soup and chilli paneer, followed by a full dinner including paneer, dal, vegetables, roti, rice, salad, and ice cream. The next morning, breakfast included poha, upma, cutlets, bananas, and tea.

Throughout the journey, Malhotra praised the hospitality and efficiency of the train service. He also shared that the train arrived in Delhi on time at 8:30 am.

The video caption reads, "India's Most Luxurious & Fastest Rajdhani Express First Class Journey | Private Room with Unlimited Food."

Watch the video here:

It has sparked interest and discussions online, with many admiring the train's comfort and value. However, some viewers pointed out that the cost is comparable to domestic flight fares, joking that the money could have been spent on a flight instead.

The YouTuber responded to the comments by saying, "Everyone's saying, 'Take a flight, you'll reach in 2 hours!' But trust me, if you have some time, do try this train journey at least once - it's a fun and relaxing experience."

The viral clip also led users to enquire about booking procedures and amenities such as pet policies in private cabins. Overall, the video highlights the growing appeal of premium train travel in India, combining luxury, food, and punctuality to offer a compelling alternative to air travel.