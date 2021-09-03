Nitish Kumar's Party MLA Seen In Underwear In Train, Clarifies

The MLA was seen roaming the coach in a white vest

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal was seen roaming in underwear in the AC First Class compartment of Tejas Rajdhani Express while travelling from Patna to New Delhi.

The incident took place on Thursday.

The MLA's attire in the coach evoked strong objections from fellow passengers. It almost led to a fight.

"Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF & TTE persuaded both parties," said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway.

Mr Mandal, however, blamed an upset stomach for the sartorial pick.

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

"I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," said the MLA.

