November 7 Declared As Public Holiday For Chhath Puja In Delhi

Chhath Puja is a vibrant festival dedicated to the Sun God and his consort. (Representational)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja, calling it an "important festival" for the residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

In an official announcement, Chief Minister Atishi stated that the Delhi government has decided to observe a holiday on 7 November for Chhath Puja, enabling the Purvanchal community to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Atishi wrote, "Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of the NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare 7th November 2024 as a Public Holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'."

The announcement follows a request from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, who had urged the Chief Minister to declare a full public holiday on the third day of Chhath.

"In just a few days, we will be celebrating Chhath, a grand festival observed over four days, with the third day being particularly significant as offerings are made to the setting sun. This year, this important day falls on November 7, which has already been declared a restricted holiday. I urge the government to declare November 7, 2024 (Thursday) as a full holiday and to expedite the necessary process," LG Saxena wrote in his letter to Atishi.

In recognition of Chhath Puja's significance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Indian Railways is running special trains across the country to ensure safe travel for those returning to their hometowns for the festival.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, stated that the Indian Railways operated over 160 trains on Thursday, with plans to run more than 170 trains today.

Kumar added that Indian Railways has made special arrangements at major stations nationwide, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Mumbai, Bandra, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

"These arrangements are made for people travelling home during Chhath Puja. We are running additional trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to manage the rush. Yesterday, we operated over 160 trains, and today we plan to run more than 170. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff are deployed to manage crowds, and Rail Sewaks are on hand to assist travellers," Kumar said.

Chhath Puja 2024, celebrated on November 7, is a vibrant festival dedicated to the Sun God and his consort, Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and among Indian communities, the festival spans four days and includes rituals of fasting, bathing in rivers, and prayers at sunrise and sunset. Devotees, particularly women, prepare special offerings, including *thekua* (a traditional sweet) and fruits, gathering at riverbanks to pay homage to the Sun, seeking health and prosperity for their families.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)