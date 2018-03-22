Delhi Budget: Government Presents Rs 53,000 Crore "Green Budget" For 2018-19 Government has also proposed to set aside Rs 1,000 crore for repair, maintenance of smaller roads owned by the municipal corporations, Manish Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia said the budget aims to benefit Delhi's poor and middle class population New Delhi: The AAP government today presented its Rs 53,000 crore budget for fiscal year 2018-19 in the state assembly, with emphasis on environment, health, education and water.



Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit Delhi's poor and middle class population.



"The budget estimates for 2018-19 are pegged at Rs 53,000 crore which is 19.45 per cent more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year," Mr Sisodia said.



This is the first "Green budget" of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city, the deputy chief minister said in the budget session of the assembly.



"We are going to thread together 26 programmes and schemes of transport, power, environment and Public Works Department for devising a unified system of pollution control, bringing down levels of different pollutants," he said.



The government has also proposed to set aside Rs 1,000 crore for repair and maintenance of smaller roads owned by the municipal corporations of the city, he said.







