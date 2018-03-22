Delhi Budget 2018: Key Points Of AAP Governments 5th Budget

Comments"Green Budget", with a promise of round-the-year, real-time pollution study. He said this budget covers 34 departments of the government and would go beyond the usual way of measuring a scheme by the expenditure of allocated funds.
Following are the key points of the Delhi budget 2018-19:
- Allocation of 13 per cent of the total budget to the municipality. A separate budget of Rs 1,000 crore for repair of damaged Roads of corporation.
- 1,000 display meters of pollutants will be planted to keep a check on air pollution.
- To bring 1,000 electric buses and Delhi. After China, Delhi will become the largest fleet of the electric buses.
- Installation of more than 150 CCTV in every government school, which will allow parents to see their children through the internet.
- Rs 6,729 crore allocated for the health sector in its 2018-19 budget, which is 12.7 per cent of the total.
- Rs 403 crore had been allocated for Mohalla Clinics and Polyclinics.
- For senior citizens a plan under Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan has been proposed.
- CNG fit automobiles will be affordable in Delhi. The company fitted CNG cars to get 50 per cent discount in the registration fee.
- A 26 point green budget has been proposed.
- SMCs to get a fund of Rs. 5 lakh for expenses on books, teaching innovation and small maintenance works.