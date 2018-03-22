Delhi Budget 2018: Key Points Of AAP Governments 5th Budget The Delhi government today presented the 5th budget for the year 2018-19.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Budget 2018: Thie year's budget has been termed as a "Green Budget". New Delhi: The Delhi government today presented its budget for 2018-19 session in the legislative assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget to the assembly termed the budget as a



Following are the key points of the Delhi budget 2018-19: Allocation of 13 per cent of the total budget to the municipality. A separate budget of Rs 1,000 crore for repair of damaged Roads of corporation. 1,000 display meters of pollutants will be planted to keep a check on air pollution. To bring 1,000 electric buses and Delhi. After China, Delhi will become the largest fleet of the electric buses. Installation of more than 150 CCTV in every government school, which will allow parents to see their children through the internet. Rs 6,729 crore allocated for the health sector in its 2018-19 budget, which is 12.7 per cent of the total. Rs 403 crore had been allocated for Mohalla Clinics and Polyclinics. For senior citizens a plan under Chief Minister's pilgrimage plan has been proposed. CNG fit automobiles will be affordable in Delhi. The company fitted CNG cars to get 50 per cent discount in the registration fee. A 26 point green budget has been proposed. SMCs to get a fund of Rs. 5 lakh for expenses on books, teaching innovation and small maintenance works.



The Delhi government today presented its budget for 2018-19 session in the legislative assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget to the assembly termed the budget as a "Green Budget", with a promise of round-the-year, real-time pollution study. He said this budget covers 34 departments of the government and would go beyond the usual way of measuring a scheme by the expenditure of allocated funds.