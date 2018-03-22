In AAP's Budget For Delhi, 50 Per Cent Concession For CNG Cars

Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this is the first 'Green budget' of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city.
"We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants," he said.
Mr Sisodia announced 50 per cent concession in registration of CNG cars, and said solar panels will be installed over 16 km cycle track.
"We are going to thread together 26 programmes and schemes of transport, power, environment and Public Works Department for devising a unified system of pollution control, bringing down levels of different pollutants," he said.
Comments
(with inputs from PTI)