In AAP's Budget For Delhi, 50 Per Cent Concession For CNG Cars

Share EMAIL PRINT Manish Sisodia announced 50 per cent concession in registration of CNG cars. New Delhi: The AAP government said it was committed to bring down pollution in Delhi as it proposed various measures, including concession in registration of CNG cars in its Rs. 53,000 crore budget in the state assembly.



Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this is the first 'Green budget' of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city.



"We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants," he said.



Mr Sisodia announced 50 per cent concession in registration of CNG cars, and said solar panels will be installed over 16 km cycle track.



"We are going to thread together 26 programmes and schemes of transport, power, environment and Public Works Department for devising a unified system of pollution control, bringing down levels of different pollutants," he said.



The government also plans to install indoor display boards in government buildings to give information on air pollution levels. There will also be subsidy for restaurants to encourage them to move from using coal to electricity or gas-based tandoors.



