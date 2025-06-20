Manish Sisodia To Be Questioned In Classroom Construction Case, Slams BJP

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam case today. Before heading to the ACB office, Mr Sisodia addressed the media, strongly criticising the BJP for what he called "repeated misuse of investigative agencies."

"Excellent schools have been built across Delhi, work has been done everywhere. But BJP keeps misusing investigative agencies repeatedly. They scrutinised every detail of our leaders but found nothing," Mr Sisodia said.

He also referred to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who had previously levelled corruption allegations against him. "I filed a defamation case against him - he's currently out on bail," Mr Sisodia noted, questioning the motives behind the BJP's actions.

"Why are they doing all this? They don't know how to work, how to build mohalla clinics or fix roads. Just one spell of rain broke the city. Instead of working, they're playing the same FIR game over and over."

The case in question involves alleged financial irregularities in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in Delhi government schools. The ACB had summoned both Mr Sisodia and former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain for questioning. While Mr Jain appeared before the agency on June 6 and was questioned for over five hours, Mr Sisodia had skipped his scheduled appearance on June 9, citing prior commitments.

The FIR, registered by the ACB on April 30, is based on a 2019 complaint by BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra and Neelkanth Bakshi. It alleges inflated costs and irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms, amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore.

President Droupadi Murmu had approved the probe in March 2025 following a preliminary investigation by the ACB.

The matter remains politically charged, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the BJP of weaponising investigative bodies.