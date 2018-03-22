In Delhi Budget, Over Rupees 13,000 Crore Allocated For Education Manish Sisodia told the assembly in his Budget speech that education had been given about 25 per cent of the total budget for a third consecutive year.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Budget: Manish Sisodia said tablets will be provided to all teachers in government schools. (File) New Delhi: Twenty-six per cent of the Rs 53,000 crore Delhi Budget for 2018-19 ((over Rs 13,000 crore) has been allocated for education, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.



Mr Sisodia told the assembly in his



The Deputy Chief Minister said tablets will be provided to all teachers in government schools to help them keep an online record of students.



Mr Sisodia also termed the budget a "



The study will be a part of a 26-point programme to control pollution in Delhi.



The other schemes in the programme include subsidy for gas tandoors for restaurants, new city forests in different areas, replacing all street lights with LED and 1,000 fully electric buses.





