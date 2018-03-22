In Delhi Budget, Over Rupees 13,000 Crore Allocated For Education

Mr Sisodia told the assembly in his Delhi Budget speech that education had been given about 25 per cent of the total budget for a third consecutive year.
The Deputy Chief Minister said tablets will be provided to all teachers in government schools to help them keep an online record of students.
Mr Sisodia also termed the budget a "Green Budget", with a promise of round-the-year, real-time pollution study.
The study will be a part of a 26-point programme to control pollution in Delhi.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)