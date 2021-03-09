Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Deshbhakti' Defining Feature Of This Year's Budget

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has always got a "surplus" budget since the AAP came to power. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the budget presented by his government is "excellent", adding these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that emphasis on "Deshbhakti" (patriotism) was the defining feature of the budget.

"It was an excellent budget, presented by (Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister) Manish Sisodia amid difficult times. I am happy that the budget estimate of Rs 69,000 crore is around 6 percent more than previous year's (Rs 65,000 crore)," Mr Kejriwal told a press conference.

Around 55 per cent of the amount proposed in the budget is meant for schemes and programmes, which shows an efficient financial management, he said.

The Chief Minister said Delhi has always got a "surplus" budget since the AAP came to power.

This budget lays foundations of meeting the aspirations of people as the country celebrates 75th Independence Day, he said.

Presenting the budget, Mr Sisodia said it was based on "deshbhakti" as it pays tributes to freedom fighters and hopes to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will celebrate the country''s 75th Independence Day and organise programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12.

The government has also earmarked Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

He said there will be a "deshbhakti period" in city schools, adding that Rs 10 crore each have been proposed for programmes on the lives of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar during the 75-week "deshbhakti" celebrations.

