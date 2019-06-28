Delhi BJP To Enroll Teenagers Under 18 Years Of Age As 'Primary Members'

The Delhi BJP has set a target of enroling 14 lakh new members. (Representational)

The The Delhi BJP will enlist teenagers below 18 years of age as "primary members" of the party during its membership drive scheduled to be launched from July 6, senior party leaders said Thursday.

The membership drive was discussed threadbare in a meeting of senior Delhi BJP leaders along with national general secretary (organisation), Ramlal, on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, a leader asked if youths under 18 years of age could be enrolled as party members. Ramlal ji said it could be done but such persons should be enlisted only as primary members," a top Delhi BJP leader said.

The primary members work at the booth level and can participate in elections for office bearers of BJP units at that level.

The question of making "active" members of the party was also discussed in detail and it was decided that a committee should decide enrolment of such members.

A person who brings 50 new members to the party's fold is eligible to become an "active" member. Such a member is also eligible to become an office bearer of district and state level units of the party, Delhi BJP leaders said.

"The role of an active member is very crucial and he can even raise the demand for election on any post, including the state president. So, it was emphasised that enrolment of such members be decided by a committee," said a Delhi BJP leader who attended the meeting.

The Delhi BJP has set a target of enroling 14 lakh new members.

The nationwide campaign will be launched in Delhi, along with other states and Union Territories, on the birth anniversary of party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

The 37-day campaign will conclude on August 11.

