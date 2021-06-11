Delhi Man Killed By Neighbour After Fight Over Parking Two-Wheeler: Police

During the fight, two other people also suffered stab injuries, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour after a quarrel broke out between them over parking a two-wheeler in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Friday.

During the fight, two other people also suffered stab injuries, they said.

A quarrel broke out on Thursday night in Budh Vihar area between two neighbours over parking a two-wheeler, police said, adding that that the two parties run a sweet shop on the ground floor of their residence.

The quarrel started when the victim parked his two-wheeler in front of the house of the accused, police said.

During the fight, three men who sustained stab injuries were taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. One of them, Shiv Yadav, who sustained a stab injury in his chest was declared brought dead, police said.

The other two -- Yadav's brother Vikas who suffered an injury in his stomach and his cousin Ratan Lal who had minor injury on his finger -- were discharged after treatment, they said.

"During enquiry, we found that on Thursday morning, an argument had taken place between Shiv Yadav and his neighbour Premvati over parking a scooter. She complained and asked him not to park his scooter on the street," a senior police officer said.

Later in the evening, both parties tried to sort out the issues but Premvati's husband Prempal got angry and narrated the earlier argument to his sons Omprakash and Lakhan, police said.

They then came out on the street and with the help of Prempal and his brother Omprakash, Lakhan stabbed Shiv Kumar and his brother Vikas, the officer said.

The victim's cousin Ratan Lal also sustained minor injuries when he tried to intervene, police said.

Omprakash also sustained injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said "We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at Badarpur police station and investigation is in progress."

Prempal has also been detained and efforts are being taken to nab his son Lakhan, police said.