Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor', Thunderstorm Likely Soon

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Dehi docked 123 and 234, respectively. (File)

The pollution level in the national capital on Monday stood in the "very poor" category as the MeT forecast thunderstorm with lightning by Wednesday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 303, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 123 and 234, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded moderate fog in isolated parts over Delhi and visibility at 500 metres in Palam area at 5 am with the minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, in the next three days.

SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and people may experience health effects on Monday. It advised the sensitive group of people, having health issues, to avoid all Physical and outdoor activities and remain indoors. "If asthmatics, keep relief medicine handy," said SAFAR.

It also suggested to do wet mopping to reduce dust and avoid using vacuum cleaning of the room.

"Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out," said SAFAR.