Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 79 Lakh From Delhi Airport's Toilet

Customs department intercepted the accused after his arrival at the airport. (Representational)

Gold worth about Rs 79 lakh was seized from a bathroom at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport airport, customs officials said today.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the customs officials for his alleged involvement in gold smuggling, they said.

Acting on inputs, the customs department intercepted the accused after his arrival at the airport from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During enquiry, he admitted to have brought gold to India.

"The passenger informed that he had hidden the gold in one of the washrooms at the airport. Based on his information, 20 gold bars, collectively weighing 2.49 kg, were recovered," a customs official said.

The passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized, the official said.

