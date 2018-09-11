Crime Branch To Probe Sexual Assault Of Three-And-Half-Year-Old In Delhi

The girl's parents had staged a protest outside the school Tuesday demanding an action against the authorities.

Delhi | | Updated: September 11, 2018 17:07 IST
An officer said the case has been transferred since it is a "sensitive one" (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The Crime Branch will take over the probe into the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in her school last week, police said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred last Tuesday in north west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and the next day, a case was registered by the district police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

 A senior officer said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch since it is a "sensitive one".

 Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), had said,

"We are investigating the matter from all angles. We are not ruling out the role of the school authority or any family member or neighbour."

The police had claimed that the girl was "touched" inappropriately.

