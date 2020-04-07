In Delhi's Virus Hotspot Nizamuddin, Door-To-Door Verification Of 2000 Houses Conducted

The move is to determine whether the people came in contact with anyone with COVID-19.(File)

Delhi Police along with the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation (MCD) have conducted door-to-door verification of approximately 2,000 houses in and around Nizamuddin area, which became an epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

According to sources, the purpose of this door-to-door verification is to identify and establish the movement of people in the area and also find out if they have developed any coronavirus-related symptoms.

It is expected to determine whether the people came in contact with anyone with COVID-19.

The police and crime branch are also scrutinizing thousands of dumped data of mobile phones which were active around Nizamuddin Markaz, sources said.

This comes after several people, who attended the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area last month, tested positive for coronavirus across the country.

Many who attended the congregation have also infected several others.

An FIR was earlier filed against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act in connection with the congregation. The area has also been sanitized and evacuated.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that of the 2,300 brought out from the Markaz, 500 of whom showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals, whereas the remaining 1,800 were sent under quarantine.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 114 people and infected 4,307 others as on Tuesday morning.