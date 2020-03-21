Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Metro Services To Be Restricted On Monday

Services from 4-8 pm will again be available, but will cease after 8 pm onwards on Monday.

The Delhi Metro services will mostly be closed, except for few a hours, on Monday as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said today.

Services from 8-10 am will be available at a normal frequency as on regular days. During this period, everyone can travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said.

Services from 6 am till 8 am will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes, only for people involved in essential services like hospitals, police, fire department, among others. They will be allowed to enter metro stations on the producing their identification cards to the security personnel, according to the official.

"Services from 10 am to 4 pm will not be available," the official said.

"However, all the trains, which started at 10 am from originating stations of all lines, will continue to run till they reach their destination stations," the DMRC official added.

Services from 4-8 pm will again be available, but will cease after 8 pm onwards. However, the last train service starting at 8 pm from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination, he added.