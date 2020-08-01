Delhi Now 12th In Country In Number Of Active COVID Cases: Minister

The rate of doubling of Covid cases in Delhi at present is around 50 days .

The national capital is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

However, people still need to be very vigilant and practise social distancing and hand hygiene, he said while interacting with reporters.

"Delhi now stands at 12th position in the country. It was on the second position a month-and-a-half ago. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 10,705 (as on Friday)," he said.

On July 25, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that in terms of active cases Delhi's ranking has improved to eighth from second.

Mr Jain said on Saturday the rate of doubling of cases in Delhi at present is around 50 days while "it is probably 32 days on an average nationally".

To a question on the effectiveness of lockdown in curbing the spread of the disease, he said, cases rose even during the lockdown. "So, people have to be vigilant as the economy slowly opens up."

About the decision of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to not allow operation of hotels and weekly bazaars under ''Unlock 3.0'', Mr Jain said it should be allowed.

"Nearby places where more cases are being reported, there it is being allowed. Cases in Delhi are slowly falling, but here it is not being allowed," he rued.

He said, of the total beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, about 20 per cent that is 2,932 are occupied (as on Friday).

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government's health department on Saturday evening, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours taking the tally to over 1.36 lakh, while the death count mounted to 3,989.

The active cases tally on Saturday was 10,596, down from 10,705 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)