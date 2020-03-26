Coronavirus: Delhi Metro Extends Closure Of Services From March 31 To April 14

COVID-19: Delhi Metro has extended suspension of its services from March 31 to April 14

In view of the nationwide lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Metro services will remain closed till April 14, a senior official of the DMRC said.

On March 22, the DMRC had announced closure of its services till the end of this month.

"As there is a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, the services will remain closed till April 14," the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address had announced that from March 25, there will be a total lockdown in the country for 21 days and told people to stay at home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMRC in a tweet said, "We have received a few queries regarding the tenure of the closure of the Metro services. It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020."

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC, in a statement on Sunday, had said, "As per the latest decision, in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31."

At least 35 cases, including a death, have been reported in the national capital till Wednesday night.

"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being," it had said.

