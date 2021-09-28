Complete Ban On Bursting, Sale Of Firecrackers Up To January 1 In Delhi

District magistrates, senior police officials asked to submit daily action taken reports on the order.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

According to the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

"There will be a ''complete ban'' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DPCC's order stated.

The DPCC has also asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.