School Assembly News Headlines (January 1): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Cabinet Freezes Rs 87,695-Crore Dues
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 1): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 1, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 1)
- Zomato, Swiggy Hike Gig Workers' Payout Amid Strike Call On New Year's Eve
- New Zealand Becomes Second Country To Welcome 2026.
- Kiritimati Island in Kiribati, a country in the Pacific Ocean, is the first place in the world to welcome the New Year
- Cabinet Freezes Rs 87,695-Crore Dues In Big Relief For Vodafone Idea
- Cash, Suitcase With Gold, Diamonds: Probe Agency's Rs 14-Crore Haul In Delhi
- "No Third-Party Intervention": Sources On China's India-Pak Truce Claim
Top International Headlines (January 1)
- Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest Next To Husband In Dhaka
- "I'm In Dubai": Man Accused Of Osman Hadi's Murder Amid 'India' Claims
- Khaleda Zia To Be Buried Today, S Jaishankar To Attend Funeral
- "Settling Hotspots": China Echoes Trump's India-Pakistan Truce Claim
Top Sports Headlines (January 1)
- Deepti Sharma Shines With World Record As India Women Register 5-0 T20I Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka
- Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rapid Weight Loss, Won't Return For ODIs vs New Zealand
- Melbourne Pitch "Failed The Standard Expected For A Five-Day Test": England Great's Blunt Verdict
- Smriti Mandhana Misses Chance To Surpass Shubman Gill's World Record.
- Bollywood Actress Clears Air On 'Relationship' With Suryakumar Yadav After Viral Comment
Top Business News (January 1)
- Maruti Likely To See Volume Pickup In December, EV Two-Wheelers Set To Shine
- Government Rolls Out Rs 4,531-Crore Market Access Support For Exporters
- India's April-November Fiscal Deficit Widens To 62.3 Per Cent Of FY26 Target