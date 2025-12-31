School Assembly News Headlines (January 1): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 1): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 1, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 1)

Zomato, Swiggy Hike Gig Workers' Payout Amid Strike Call On New Year's Eve

New Zealand Becomes Second Country To Welcome 2026.

Kiritimati Island in Kiribati, a country in the Pacific Ocean, is the first place in the world to welcome the New Year

Cabinet Freezes Rs 87,695-Crore Dues In Big Relief For Vodafone Idea

Cash, Suitcase With Gold, Diamonds: Probe Agency's Rs 14-Crore Haul In Delhi

"No Third-Party Intervention": Sources On China's India-Pak Truce Claim

Top International Headlines (January 1)

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest Next To Husband In Dhaka

"I'm In Dubai": Man Accused Of Osman Hadi's Murder Amid 'India' Claims

Khaleda Zia To Be Buried Today, S Jaishankar To Attend Funeral

"Settling Hotspots": China Echoes Trump's India-Pakistan Truce Claim

Top Sports Headlines (January 1)

Deepti Sharma Shines With World Record As India Women Register 5-0 T20I Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rapid Weight Loss, Won't Return For ODIs vs New Zealand

Melbourne Pitch "Failed The Standard Expected For A Five-Day Test": England Great's Blunt Verdict

Smriti Mandhana Misses Chance To Surpass Shubman Gill's World Record.

Bollywood Actress Clears Air On 'Relationship' With Suryakumar Yadav After Viral Comment

Top Business News (January 1)