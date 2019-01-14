Cold Morning In Delhi; Temperature Settles At 8 Degrees

Delhi | | Updated: January 14, 2019 11:42 IST
New Delhi: 

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning under clear skies with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 AM, said a Met department official.

Visibility was recorded at 3,000 metres both at 5.30 AM and 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for the day ahead. "The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees," the weatherman said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 23.5 and 8.5 degrees respectively.

