Clear Garbage From Delhi Roads By October 31: Pollution Watchdog To Civic Body

Delhi's civic body has been told to clear accumulated dust and garbage from roads and open areas by October 31, with the city's pollution watchdog warning that continued lapses could invite action, including prosecution, against responsible agencies or officials.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday reviewed road-cleaning operations across all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ahead of the winter pollution season.

The warning follows an October 3 inspection in which CAQM teams reported 17 violations across 25 road stretches covering around 35 kilometres of the Inner and Outer Ring Road. The inspection found excessive visible dust and accumulated construction and demolition waste on stretches maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) and cleaned by MCD.

Following the findings, the commission issued a notice on October 7, calling the MCD commissioner and deputy commissioners of all 12 zones to explain the action taken to address the shortcomings.

At Monday's hearing, chaired by CAQM chief Rajesh Verma, officials presented zone-wise details of cleaning operations, dust-control measures and preparations to tackle pollution ahead of winter.

The commission reiterated its October 31 deadline for removing accumulated dust and garbage from roads and open areas across Delhi.

It also warned that continued failure to implement prescribed dust-control measures would be viewed seriously and could lead to action, including prosecution, against the agencies or officials responsible.

Focus On Dusty Roads, Potholes And Pollution Hotspots

MCD officials have been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, footpaths, road edges and central medians, along with the prompt removal and scientific disposal of accumulated dust, silt, garbage and construction debris.

The commission also called for priority attention to potholes, damaged roads and unpaved stretches that contribute to dust pollution.

During the hearing, officials outlined measures including mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, road washing and the deployment of anti-smog guns and sanitation teams.

CAQM asked the civic body to make effective use of the machinery and manpower already deployed and increase their numbers wherever required.

Special deep-cleaning drives, targeted action at pollution hotspots and regular field inspections are also part of MCD's preparations for the winter season.

The commission further stressed the need for stricter enforcement against open waste burning and improper garbage disposal, besides better management of construction waste collection points.

It also called for coordination between MCD, PWD, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and other agencies to address dust-generating activities and pending infrastructure issues.

The latest directions come months after CAQM began pushing for the removal of legacy dust from Delhi's roads and public spaces. In July, the commission had stressed that road cleaning must be a sustained exercise rather than a one-time campaign.

With the October 31 deadline approaching, officials have now been asked to strengthen ground-level monitoring, conduct regular inspections and ensure accountability for failures in implementing dust-control measures.