Man Arrested For Killing 80-Year-Old, Trying To Rob Her House In Delhi

The dead woman was identified as Santosh Devi, wife of late Ravi Shankar Sharma.

Delhi | | Updated: June 29, 2019 21:21 IST
The accused was identified as 27-year-old Gidesh (Representational)


New Delhi: 

An 80-year-old woman in Delhi's Bindapur area was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then tried to rob the woman's house but failed and was arrested.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Gidesh and is a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the woman was on the ground floor when the accused entered the room and stabbed her.

He then entered a room on the first floor of the house and tried to do rob an almirah. In the meantime, the woman's daughter-in-law woke up hearing the noise made by Gidesh.

She locked the accused inside the room and informed the police.

After a while, the police came and arrested the accused.



