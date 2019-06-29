Man Arrested For Killing 80-Year-Old, Trying To Rob Her House In Delhi

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Gidesh (Representational)

An 80-year-old woman in Delhi's Bindapur area was stabbed to death by a man on Saturday morning, said police. The accused then tried to rob the woman's house but failed and was arrested.

The dead woman was identified as Santosh Devi, wife of late Ravi Shankar Sharma.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Gidesh and is a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the woman was on the ground floor when the accused entered the room and stabbed her.

He then entered a room on the first floor of the house and tried to do rob an almirah. In the meantime, the woman's daughter-in-law woke up hearing the noise made by Gidesh.

She locked the accused inside the room and informed the police.

After a while, the police came and arrested the accused.

