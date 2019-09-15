Bank ATM Machine With Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Stolen From South Delhi

There was around Rs 2.5 lakh cash at the time it was looted, the police said. (Representational)

Some men robbed a bank ATM in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Saturday night.

"The criminals targeted an ICICI bank ATM in Asola under the Maidangarhi police station area. They cut open the ATM with a gas cutter and took it away after seemingly spraying on the camera. As a result, CCTV footage is not yet available," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

"There was around Rs 2.5 lakh cash in the ATM at the time it was looted," he added.

Further investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.