Thieves Take Away Delhi ATM With Rs 30 Lakh

The ATM theft occurred in the wee hours of Sunday but was reported to them in the morning, after a shopkeeper who had gone to withdraw cash found the ATM removed.

Delhi | | Updated: July 31, 2018 00:40 IST
According to the police, the incident took place in Mahavir Enclave of west Delhi (File)

New Delhi: 

A gang of thieves here has taken away an ATM containing Rs 30 lakh after they failed to break it, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Mahavir Enclave of west Delhi.

The ATM theft occurred in the wee hours of Sunday but was reported to them in the morning, after a shopkeeper who had gone to withdraw cash found the ATM removed. 

"We informed the ICICI Bank officers as it belonged to the this bank. It was also found that the ATM had neither a CCTV, nor was any security guard deployed there," a senior police officer said.

"The investigators have found in the footage of a CCTV installed in the vicinity that a group of three to four robbers with their face covered took away the ATM in a mini-truck. We are trying to identify the accused persons," he added.

